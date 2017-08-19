Gang threatens man coming home from work and steals car

One robber brandished a weapon and demanded car keys in the Robroyston incident.

Armed robbery: Man threatened outside his house in Auchinleck Road. Deadline

A gang of armed thieves threatened a man outside his home with a weapon as he returned from work before stealing his car.

The incident happened at around 3am on Thursday when the 43-year-old victim he noticed three men outside his residence in Auchinleck Road, Robroyston, Glasgow.

The man confronted the group, who were all wearing blue surgical gloves, before one of the men presented a weapon and demanded his car keys.

One of the men then made off in the victim's Mazda 6 while the other two got into a black Honda 4x4 vehicle.

The cars then drove off towards the Robroyston area.

The first suspect is described as white, in his 20s, 5ft11in to 6ft in height, of slim build and with facial hair. He was wearing a green puffa jacket.

The second man is white, in his 20s, 5ft5in to 5ft6in, of stocky build and with facial hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up.

The third man in the group is white, in his 20s, 6ft, and was wearing a black balaclava with a white pattern and a dark hooded top.

Detective constable Megan Shields from the community investigation unit based in Maryhill said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the Robroyston area in the early hours of Thursday morning, who may have noticed three men matching the above descriptions or the two cars driving in convoy, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 0265 of August 17.

