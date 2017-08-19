Thousands march as part of Glasgow's Pride celebrations

Pride Glasgow is described by organisers as Scotland's largest LGBTI festival.

Thousands of people have been parading through the streets of Glasgow for the city's annual Pride event.

Pride Glasgow, described by organisers as Scotland's largest LGBTI festival, is being held at Glasgow Green on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day event got under way with a parade through the heart of the city.

Marchers have been tracing a route looping from Glasgow Green, through the Merchant City towards the city centre, returning past the River Clyde to the pride site.

Organisers said before the event they expected more than 5,000 people to take part in the parade, with 10 times that number thought to watch it as it snakes its way through the city.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to address the crowds attending the festival later.

She tweeted earlier this week: "It will be a privilege to be the first serving First Minister to speak at Pride."

A range of entertainment, headlined by 90s Irish pop sensation B*Witched, has been scheduled over the two days at Glasgow Green.

X Factor runner-up Saara Aalto and dance singer Kelly Llorenna were also on the line-up.

Marchers will also be able to access a market, community stalls, family area, youth space and fairground rides once inside the designated pride site.

Meanwhile in Glasgow, some businesses have been showing their support for the event.

Energy firm ScottishPower joined in the celebrations by lighting up their St Vincent Street headquarters in pride colours for the weekend.

And Silverburn shopping centre previously announced plans to install a "rainbow crossing" in front of the building over the course of the event.