  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands march as part of Glasgow's Pride celebrations

STV

Pride Glasgow is described by organisers as Scotland's largest LGBTI festival.

Pride: Nicola Sturgeon to address crowds later.
Pride: Nicola Sturgeon to address crowds later. STV

Thousands of people have been parading through the streets of Glasgow for the city's annual Pride event.

Pride Glasgow, described by organisers as Scotland's largest LGBTI festival, is being held at Glasgow Green on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day event got under way with a parade through the heart of the city.

Marchers have been tracing a route looping from Glasgow Green, through the Merchant City towards the city centre, returning past the River Clyde to the pride site.

Organisers said before the event they expected more than 5,000 people to take part in the parade, with 10 times that number thought to watch it as it snakes its way through the city.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to address the crowds attending the festival later.

She tweeted earlier this week: "It will be a privilege to be the first serving First Minister to speak at Pride."

A range of entertainment, headlined by 90s Irish pop sensation B*Witched, has been scheduled over the two days at Glasgow Green.

X Factor runner-up Saara Aalto and dance singer Kelly Llorenna were also on the line-up.

Marchers will also be able to access a market, community stalls, family area, youth space and fairground rides once inside the designated pride site.

Meanwhile in Glasgow, some businesses have been showing their support for the event.

Energy firm ScottishPower joined in the celebrations by lighting up their St Vincent Street headquarters in pride colours for the weekend.

And Silverburn shopping centre previously announced plans to install a "rainbow crossing" in front of the building over the course of the event.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1395911-shopping-centre-to-mark-pride-with-rainbow-crossing/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.