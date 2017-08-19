Man who died after crashing into barrier on M80 named
Ross Sloan, 21, lost control of his car in Moodiesburn, North Lanarkshire.
A young man who died after crashing his Vauxhall Corsa into a concrete barrier on the M80 has been named.
Ross Sloan was fatally injured in the collision near junction 4 in Moodiesburn, North Lanarkshire.
The 21-year-old, from Newton Mearns in East Renfrewshire, lost control of his car before careering into the central reservation at 7.50pm on Thursday.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment but died a short time later.
Mr Sloan's relatives have been made aware.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa car who died can now be named as Ross Sloan, 21, of the Newton Mearns area of East Renfrewshire."
A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.