Scottish holidaymaker, 20, dies at resort in Bulgaria

Cameron Russell, from Ayrshire, died at Sunny Beach near the Black Sea.

A young Scottish man has died while on holiday at a beach resort in Bulgaria.

Cameron Russell, 20, was at Sunny Beach, near the Black Sea, when tragedy struck.

The British Embassy is providing support to the Scot's family, who are reportedly from Dalry in Ayrshire.

The company he worked for has shared the news of the death on its Facebook page.

Plant hire and industrial services firm Clearwater Ltd said in a statement: "It's with great sadness I have to tell everyone that we lost one of our young digger drivers after a tragic accident on holiday.

"Cameron 'Buff' Russell started with the company three years ago and just turned 20 a few weeks ago.

"He was a credit to the company and his mother and father.

"RIP young Cammy, you will be sorely missed."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "The British Embassy in Bulgaria is providing assistance to the family of a British man who has died in Sunny Beach."

