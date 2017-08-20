Man seriously injured after knife attack at play park

He was found stabbed in Royston, Glasgow, and taken to hospital on Saturday night.

Play park: Man stabbed in 'disturbance' in Glasgow. 2017 Google

A man is in a serious condition after being stabbed in a disturbance at a children's play park in Glasgow.

The 29-year-old victim was found injured at around 8.20pm on Saturday near Royston Road, Royston, not far from Charles Street where the incident took place.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for stab wounds. Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable

The incident is being treated as attempted murder.



Detective inspector Phil Peacock, from Maryhill Police Office, said: "A disturbance took place around 8.15pm within the children's play park area at Charles Street between a group of men.

"We are carrying out enquiries in the local area and gathering CCTV footage in an effort to gain more information on this incident and identify those involved.

"At this time, I would urge any witnesses to this disturbance, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact Maryhill Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 3775 of August 19."

Information can also be passed on to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.