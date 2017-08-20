Woman struck on back of head and shoulder with weapon

The victim was approached from behind and seriously assaulted in Possilpark.

Closeburn Street: Woman suffers shoulder laceration after assault. 2017 Google

A woman was approached from behind and struck on the back of her head and shoulder with a weapon in Glasgow.

The 39 year-old was walking along Closeburn Street in Possilpark at around 2.30pm on Saturday when the serious assault took place.

The woman was taken Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she is being treated for a laceration to her shoulder, with hospital staff describing her condition as serious.

The only description of the man responsible is that he was wearing a dark grey tracksuit.

Detective constable Mark Milroy from Maryhill Police Office is appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information about the incident to contact his office through 101 quoting reference number 2390 of August 19.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.