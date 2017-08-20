Gang of three steal man's medication in 'vicious' assault

The victim and another man were attacked in South Lanarkshire on Saturday morning.

Braemar Road: Assault and robbery happened near shops. 2017 Google

A gang of three thieves assaulted a man on the street and robbed him of his wallet and medication in South Lanarkshire.

The "vicious and unprovoked attack" on the 50-year-old victim and another man, 43, happened when they were walking near the shops on Braemar Road, Rutherglen, at around 9.25am on Saturday.

Two men and a woman approached them and assaulted them, stealing the 50-year-old's wallet and medication he was carrying with him.

He was taken to Hairmyles Hospital to treat a head injury suffered in the attack before being allowed home.

The 43-year-old suffered facial injuries but did not need hospital treatment.

The first suspect is described as a white man, around 25 years old, 5ft 10in, with short fair hair and wearing a grey tracksuit.

The second man is white, around 20 to 25 years old, 5ft 8in, of slim build, with short brown hair and wearing a black top.

The third suspect is described as a white woman wearing purple clothing.

Detective sergeant Martin McKendrick, based at Cambuslang CID, said: "This was a vicious and unprovoked attack on two men who have been left injured and extremely shaken by the incident.

"It is imperative that the people responsible are caught and brought to justice for this crime.

"Officers have been carrying out house to house enquiries and viewing CCTV in the local area and know that the shops on Braemar Road would have been fairly busy at this time of the day."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is urged to contact CID at Cambuslang on 101 quoting incident number 1155 of August 19.

Alternatively calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

