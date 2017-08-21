ScotRail services disrupted by early morning fire

Services across Ayrshire can expect delays after the building fire.

Disruptions: Some lines are facing delays over the fire. ScotRail

Rail services across Ayrshire will suffer disruptions this morning due to a building fire close to the track.

No services will run between Kilmarnock and Ayr on Monday morning due to concerns over the stability of the building's structure.

A ScotRail statement said: "Trains are currently unable to operate between Ayr and Kilmarnock due to emergency services checking the stability of a building that was ablaze within the railway boundary.

"We've organised limited replacement road transport, which will call at intermittent stations."

ScotRail advised that services between Glasgow Central and Kilmarnock and Glasgow Central and Ayr were still running as scheduled.

