Scots tourist, 21, dies after being hit by car in Ibiza
Kenneth Macnicol from Glasgow was on holiday with friends when he was killed.
A 21-year-old from Glasgow has died after being hit by a car in Ibiza.
Kenneth Macnicol was struck by a Peugeot 107 at around 3am on Sunday in San Antonio and is believed to have died at the scene.
The three occupants in the car all suffered minor injuries, according to local reports.
The driver was found to have no alcohol or drugs in his system.
A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We have offered support to the family of a British man who died in Ibiza on Sunday 20th August."
Friends took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Macnicol, with Thomas Swan writing: "Madness going on holiday eight of us and leaving with seven.
"Lost a best pal and a brother. RIP Kenny Macnicol."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.