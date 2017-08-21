Man 'stabbed in murder bid' next to Glasgow Central

A 24-year-old was seriously injured in the Newsbox store on Gordon Street.

Newsbox: Man, 41, expected in court. Google 2017

A man was allegedly stabbed in an attempted murder in a newsagents next to Glasgow Central Station.

The 24-year-old was seriously injured in the Newsbox store on Gordon Street.

He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition following an alleged assault at 9.50pm on Saturday.

Police cordoned off a section of the pavement outside the newsagents while an investigation was carried out.

A 41-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the alleged attempted murder.