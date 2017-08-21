Robber threatens staff and steals till full of cash

Hundreds of pounds taken from News Plus on Renfrew Street in Glasgow city centre.

Renfrew Street: Thief made off towards Buchanan Bus Station. Google 2017

A thief has raided a newsagent by threatening staff before stealing a till containing hundreds of pounds.

The robbery happened at News Plus on Renfrew Street, Glasgow, in the early hours of Sunday.

The man entered the store with another man before threatening staff, demanding money.

He then stole a till containing a three-figure sum before running towards Buchanan Bus Station.

Detective sergeant Scott McNulty said: "Glasgow city centre would have been busy around the time of the incident, with people making their way home from nights out.

"The suspect was carrying a cash register, which is something people may have noticed, and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him to please contact police.

"From our enquiries so far we understand that the suspect entered a taxi shortly after the incident took place and we are also looking to trace the driver as he may have vital information to assist with our investigation."

Police want to trace a man seen getting into a black hackney taxi at 2am near the junction of North Hanover Street and Bath Street.

He was dropped off in Whitevale Street near the junction with Duke Street ten minutes later.

The man is white, around 30 and was wearing a dark hooded jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.