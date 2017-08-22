Commonwealth Games 2018 baton welcomed in Scotland

It made its first stop in Glasgow, host city of the previous event in 2014.

Relay: Commander Nick Worrall, right, passes over the baton to Juman Yassin. PA

The Gold Coast 2018 Queen's Baton Relay (QBR) has arrived in Scotland on the 42nd stop on its global tour ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

As hosts of the last games in 2014, Glasgow was the first place to give the QBR a huge warm Scottish welcome.

Olympic and Commonwealth swimming silver medallist Michael Jamieson had the honour of being the first baton bearer when it arrived at the Glasgow School of Sport.

He was greeted by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Glasgow lord provost Eva Bolander, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken and Glasgow School of Sport director Angela Porter.

Team Scotland chef de mission Jon Doig, accepting the baton on behalf of the country, said: "The Queen's Baton Relay is the iconic symbol of the Commonwealth Games and we are delighted to welcome the Gold Coast 2018 Baton to Scotland today.

"We have had tremendous enthusiasm and support from local authorities, schools and community groups across the country, who have embraced the values of the Commonwealth movement as a whole.

"The public support Team Scotland enjoyed for Glasgow 2014 was phenomenal and I look forward to seeing that passion sparked once again, as the Baton journeys through Scotland this week."

Ms Sturgeon said: "I am delighted to be able to welcome the Queen's Baton Relay to Scotland during its journey around the Commonwealth ahead of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"Scotland hosted the most successful Commonwealth Games ever in Glasgow 2014 and we are looking to achieve our best away games ever in Australia next year."

