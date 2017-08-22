Man charged with stabbing at shop near Glasgow Central

Steven Dunn allegedly attacked another man with a broken bottle at Newsbox.

Gordon Street: Man appeared in court accused of attack. Google 2017

A man has appeared in court charged with a stabbing at a newsagent's shop outside Glasgow Central Station.

Steven Dunn, 41, allegedly attacked Kwadwo Afum on Saturday at Newsbox on Gordon Street in the city centre.

He is accused of stabbing him with a broken bottle on the body.

Dunn appeared in private from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday where he made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Papers from the court allege he assaulted Mr Afum with the broken bottle to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Dunn, from the city's west end, also faces a charge of having an offensive weapon. He will appear for a full committal hearing next week.

