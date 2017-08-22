Takeaway driver who raped 11-year-old schoolgirl jailed

Paul Colquhoun was also found guilty of raping two women and abusing two teenagers.

Jailed: Paul Colquhoun was sentenced to eight years. Deadline

A takeaway delivery driver who raped an 11-year-old girl was jailed for eight years on Tuesday.

Paul Colquhoun, 49, of Wellmeadow Street, Paisley, Renfrewshire, was told by a judge he had stolen the victim's childhood.

Colquhoun also carried out a string of sex crimes involving two other teenagers and the rape of two sleeping women over a 12-year period.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh that a jury had convicted him of "a series of serious sexual offences".

John Morris QC said Colquhoun had obtained the trust of victims before callously abusing them.

The judge said he regarded the rape of the 11-year-old at a house in Clydebank, in West Dunbartonshire, as being the most serious offence.

He added that in committing the crime Colquhoun was "effectively stealing her childhood".

Colquhoun, who was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely, gave the girl alcohol and while she was intoxicated removed her clothing and raped her on one occasion between December 1999 and December the following year.

He also molested the girl and tried to rape her at addresses in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, and Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire.

The court heard he would take the youngster with him in a car when he was out on delivery rounds.

He was also found guilty of sexually abusing two other teenagers and showing them pornographic images at a house in Clydebank.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.