Police officer 'mauled by dog' in Traveller camp attack

The incident, involving an Irish terrier, happened in Havoc Park in Dumbarton.

Havoc Park: The police officer suffered puncture wounds. Google 2017/CC by Pleple2000 / Cropped

A police officer was mauled by a dog in an alleged attack at a Traveller camp.

The incident happened in Havoc Park in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire.

Officers attended the park at 8.25am on Saturday after reports of "illegal camping" before being bitten on the leg by an Irish terrier.

It is understood the dog was tied up when it snapped at the man, who was taken to hospital with puncture wounds following the attack.

A man has been charged for allegedly failing to keep his dog under control.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers attended and while carrying out enquiries there, an officer was bitten by a dog.

"He was bitten on the leg and he has received treatment.

"A 51-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal."