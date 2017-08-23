Schoolgirl, 12, seriously injured after being hit by car

The youngster was with friends when she was struck on Rodger Drive in Rutherglen.

Rodger Drive: Girl was struck by a Vauxhall Astra in Rutherglen. Google 2017

A schoolgirl has been seriously injured after being struck by a car while crossing a road with friends.

The collision happened on Rodger Drive in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at 4.10pm on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with a head injury.

Her condition is described as serious but stable following the collision with a Vauxhall Astra.

The 34 year-old driver of the car was not injured.

Sergeant David Stenhouse said: "The girl was with some friends and all were walking north along Broomieknowe Road leading to Rodger Drive, however, as she stepped out to cross the road at the junction she was struck by the Astra car.

"Although there were a number of people at the scene, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

