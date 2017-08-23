Twenty-one pupils injured as school bus collides with car

Children were being taken to Our Lady and St Patrick's High School in Dumbarton.

Crash: Car driver taken to hospital by air ambulance.

More than 20 pupils have been injured in a collision between a school bus and a car.

The crash happened on Renton Road in Dumbarton at 8.40am on Wednesday as a McColl's bus was travelling to Our Lady and St Patrick's High School.

A total of 23 people travelled to hospital, including 21 school pupils and the bus driver.

The man, 27, driving the Vauxhall Corsa was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance in a serious condition.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We dispatched four ambulances, one patient transport ambulance, one paramedic response unit, our helimed air ambulance and SCOTSTAR emergency medical retrieval service to the scene.

"We can confirm that we have taken a total of 21 patients to two hospitals in Glasgow and Renfrewshire - Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Royal Alexandra Hospital.

"One male patient was taken by helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Two patients were treated at the scene and travelled to hospital with relatives."

Inspector Adam McKenzie added: "We are still conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances of the crash and I am appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the road and who may have information which could assist in our investigation to contact us."

