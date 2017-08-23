Suitcase containing £6500 of illegal drugs found on bus

The baggage was handed to police after being mistakenly picked up by passenger.

Police: Man who asked about missing suitcase sought (file pic). ©STV

A suitcase containing thousands of pounds worth of drugs has been handed to police in Dumfries.

A man mistakenly picked the case up believing it to be his own as he got off a National Express bus on Tuesday morning.

When he got home and realised it was not his he handed it to police, who found it to be containing £6500 of an illegal substance.

The case is in Dumfries Police Station as officers look to reunite it with the person who lost it.

As part of their enquires they are looking to trace a young man with a Scottish accent who asked about a missing suitcase in the Whitesands, Dumfries.



The man is in his mid 20s with fair hair and was wearing jeans and a horizontally striped fawn coloured top.

Constable Alistair Hope at Dumfries said "We have reports of a young man making enquiries in the area of the Whitesands in Dumfries about his missing suitcase.

"We would like to identify this man in relation to this investigation.

"Anyone who may have been in or around the Whitesands on Tuesday morning is asked to call us at Dumfries on the 101 number if they can help us identify this man."

Police earlier took to social media to report the find with a tongue in cheek post where they also gave advice on how to "check your cocaine is good".

In the Facebook post they wrote: "It's someone's lucky day (ours)

"Were you a bit wasted last night? Did you misplace a suitcase with £6,500 worth of drugs in it....Great news, it's been found and we have it at Dumfries Police Station.

"Just pop in, tell us what's inside it, where you left it and we will be happy to return it to you!*

"On a seperate note: Check if your cocaine is good. Mix with vinegar. If it makes a volcano, it's baking soda. If not, your drugs are ruined. Don't do drugs. Drugs are bad.

"*You will be arrested and will only get the empty case back after the court case."

