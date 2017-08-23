Tourist reunited with Australian dollars left at museum

The man left a four-figure sum at Biggar Museum while en route to Edinburgh.

Money: Cash will be returned in Australia. CC by Jim Barton

An Australian tourist who lost a four-figure sum of cash during a visit to a Scottish museum has been reunited with his money.

The Australian dollars were found by staff at Biggar Museum in the South Lanarkshire town on Thursday, August 3.

The tourist, from the suburb of Rosanna in Melbourne, lost the cash while en route to the Edinburgh festival.

An appeal was launched by police in Scotland to identify the owner of the money after no one came forward to collect it.

On Wednesday, Victoria Police announced they had tracked down the owner of the money while working with Police Scotland.

In a Facebook post, the Australian police force said: "Och aye, we found our guy!

"Victoria Police and Scottish police have finally tracked down the very grateful owner of the four-figure-sum.

"The Australian tourist from Rosanna attended the Heidelberg Police Station this afternoon to undergo extensive ID checks and will be reunited with his money shortly."

