Terror threat level causes closure of roads around Ibrox

The arrangement before and after Rangers matches will continue until further notice.

Ibrox: Roads around stadium closed off for matches. © SNS Group

Police have been closing the roads around Ibrox Stadium before and after matches due to the UK's terror threat level.

The closures, which will continue until further notice, are lifted once it is determined that spectators are a safe distance away from the stadium in Glasgow.

In May, following the Manchester Arena bombing which killed 22 people, Prime Minister Theresa May briefly raised the terror threat level to critical - the highest possible threat level - before reducing it to severe a few days later.

A critical threat level means that a terror attack is expected imminently, while the current severe level means that an attack is highly likely but not expected imminently.

After the Manchester bombing, Police Scotland announced a review of security at major upcoming public events.

Police published the information on the road closures around Ibrox following queries from Rangers supporters.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police Scotland constantly review how we police major events and sporting fixtures.

"You will have noticed at recent matches at Ibrox Stadium that roads around the perimeter of the stadium have been closed prior to and at the conclusion of the match.

"Taking into account the current UK threat level and to ensure the safety of all spectators this new arrangement will continue until further notice.

"The road closures will be lifted as soon as the safety officer and match commander are satisfied that the spectators are safely away from the stadium.

"We hope you understand the reasoning behind the closures and ask for your patience and support.

"We work closely with the safety team at Rangers Football Club and this is an ongoing partnership that will continue as we work together to keep you all safe."

