Roads close near Celtic Park due to terror threat level

Police Scotland is increasing security measures at the stadium and other venues.

Celtic Park: Measure introduced after expert advice.

Roads around Celtic Park will be closed for the "foreseeable future" on match days to prevent terrorists from ramming vehicles into pedestrians.

Police Scotland is increasing security measures at the stadium as well as other sports grounds and concert venues.

It follows the terror attack in Barcelona earlier this month that killed at least 14 people and left others injured.

Officers previously confirmed roads around Ibrox will close before and after matches amid fears of a terror attack.

The measure is now being implemented at Celtic Park "on the advice of experts".

Chief superintendent Sharon Milton said: "Police Scotland is implementing safety and security measures on the advice of experts where we think they will enhance safety and provide public reassurance at a number of locations.



"These include sports grounds, concert venues and iconic or crowded places.

"For examples, measures, including those to deter vehicle attacks, will be in place at all Rangers and Celtic home games for the foreseeable future."

She added: "This is not unique to one specific geographical area or policing division and considerations apply for events across Scotland.

"The decision to deploy this tactic rests with local commanders who will assess the options based on advice from security experts as well as considering a variety of factors including the location, scale and anticipated footfall at the event."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.