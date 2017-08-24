Safari keeper gets sleeve tattoo of park's animals

Graeme Alexander has shown affection for the animals by having them tattooed on arm.

Safari: Graeme Alexander with animal tattoo. PA

Safari park keeper Graeme Alexander has shown his affection for the animals he looks after by having their portraits tattooed on his arm.

The 27-year-old has five tattoos based on the animals at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling where he has worked as a large mammal keeper for six and a half years.

Among his tattoos are an elephant called Mondy, a giraffe named Ruby, Spot the zebra and his rhino namesake Graham.

He also has one based on the park's lions, although he hasn't worked with them, and will soon be adding one of a lion cub as a nod to his four-year-old son.

Sleeve: Mr Alexander getting a lion tattoo. PA

He says the animal tattoos, which he had done at Santa Cruz Kustom Club in Stirling, have more meaning than "just random pictures".

Tattoo artist Tamas Dikac created the life-like images using photos of the animals.

Mr Alexander said: "I've always wanted a sleeve tattoo, so I thought I'd get the animals that I work with as it has more meaning behind it rather than just random ones.

"I always wanted five animals and decided to get a lion as the last one, and I have a son so I'm getting a lion cub to go with the lion.

"I'm quite passionate about my job, so it has more meaning than choosing random pictures."

Spot: Elephant Mondy and zebra Spot. PA

