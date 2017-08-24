Gunman's lengthy fight to clear name dismissed by judges

Stephen Rodger was sentenced to five years in jail in 2013 over crime in west end of Glasgow.

Decision: Court rejected appeal (file pic). PA

A man jailed for a firearms crime who claimed to have been let down by his lawyers has failed in a lengthy fight to clear his name.

Stephen Rodger was sentenced to five years in jail in 2013 after a jury found he and an accomplice threatened people with a gun in the west end of Glasgow.

The pair were in a car at the time and Rodger insists witnesses in a vehicle in front mistakenly thought his mobile phone was a firearm.

The 51-year-old was freed last year while continuing to protest his innocence.

Rodger from Glasgow then claimed a photograph - not revealed during his trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court - could help lead to his conviction being quashed.

The picture is believed to be of the car in front of Rodger's that night and he claims it was taken using a mobile phone.

The Scottish Criminal Case Review Commission later sent the case back to the appeal court citing a possible miscarriage of justice.

The hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday heard claims Rodger had been the victim of defective representation at his trial.

Solicitor advocate Iain Bradley, who acted for him in 2013, vehemently refuted the accusation.

Mr Bradley said he had not been aware of any photo and was "flabbergasted" when Rodger told him about it after the trial.

Appeal judges later said they accepted the evidence of the lawyer.

Lord Carloway, sitting with Lord Turnbull and Lord Menzies, said: "The court is satisfied that there was no defective representation in the case.

"Therefore, no miscarriage of justice occurred and the appeal is refused on that basis."

