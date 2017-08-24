Dog stranded for four days after 25ft woods fall rescued

Alfie's owners, who live nearby, had lost hope of finding him before they heard barking.

Tynron: The dog barked due to the thundery weather. Moffat Mountain Rescue Team

A missing sheepdog stranded for four days has been rescued after falling 25ft in woods.

The dog, named Alfie, went missing near Tynron in Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday.

Despite numerous searches, hope was lost after there was no sign of him.

On Tuesday night, however, Alfie's owners, who live near the woods, heard barking coming from the area because the dog is scared of thunder.

After a search by Moffat Mountain Rescue Team with the help of other sheepdogs, Alfie was discovered down the 25ft drop.

Team leader Shaun Duignan said: "Although this was an unusual callout to rescue a dog, the team were delighted to find Alfie none the worse for his ordeal and reunited with his owners."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.