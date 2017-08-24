Dog stranded for four days after 25ft woods fall rescued
Alfie's owners, who live nearby, had lost hope of finding him before they heard barking.
A missing sheepdog stranded for four days has been rescued after falling 25ft in woods.
The dog, named Alfie, went missing near Tynron in Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday.
Despite numerous searches, hope was lost after there was no sign of him.
On Tuesday night, however, Alfie's owners, who live near the woods, heard barking coming from the area because the dog is scared of thunder.
After a search by Moffat Mountain Rescue Team with the help of other sheepdogs, Alfie was discovered down the 25ft drop.
Team leader Shaun Duignan said: "Although this was an unusual callout to rescue a dog, the team were delighted to find Alfie none the worse for his ordeal and reunited with his owners."
