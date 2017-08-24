Woman held up with firearm in armed robbery at garage

The 51-year-old woman was working in a garage in Glasgow when two men demanded money.

Armed robbers held up a petrol station in Glasgow on Thursday morning.

At around 3.55am, two men entered a filling station on Hamilton Road, Mount Vernon, where a 51-year-old woman was working.

The two men threatened the woman with what appeared to be a firearm, demanding money from her.

The woman refused and managed to press the alarm, causing the men to run out of the shop empty handed.

The firearm was not used and the woman was shaken but unharmed.

The men are described as white, 20 to 24-years-old and of average height and build.

Both wore dark hooded tops, one with dark bottoms and the other grey jogging bottoms.

They were last seen heading west along Hamilton Road.

Detective Constable Alan Evans said: "It is vital that we catch these men before they attempt to rob or hurt someone else.

"I appeal to anyone in the area around 3.55am this morning who may have seen these men hanging about the petrol station prior to the incident taking place or anyone who saw them running off afterwards to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information should contact the Community Investigation Unit at Govan via 101.