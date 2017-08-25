Teenager arrested after £6500 of drugs found in suitcase
It was mistakenly picked up by a bus passenger at Whitesands in Dumfries.
A teenager has been arrested after a suitcase containing thousands of pounds of drugs was found on a bus.
The case, containing £6500 worth of drugs, was mistakenly picked up by a passenger who believed it was his as he got off a National Express bus at Whitesands in Dumfries.
He realised he had the wrong one and handed it into a nearby tourist information centre on Tuesday morning.
A 17-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
