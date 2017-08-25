Commuters face major delays as car catches fire on M80

Smoke sent billowing for miles in blaze at junction four near Cumbernauld.

M80: Section of the road blocked. Traffic Scotland

A car blaze on the M80 has sent smoke billowing for miles, causing major delays for commuters.

Emergency services have been called to the fire on the northbound carriageway at junction four near Cumbernauld.

A section of the road is currently blocked and drivers have been warned to take extra care following the crash on Friday.

A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: "The M80 northbound at junction four is restricted due to a vehicle on fire which is on the hard shoulder.

"Traffic is being temporarily held whilst the fire is being put out."

