Ten people arrested at Eminem gig in Bellahouston Park

The rapper performed in front of 35,000 fans amid armed police presence.

Eminem: Rapper performed as part of Glasgow Summer Sessions (file pic). PA

Ten arrests were made at Eminem's gig in Glasgow as armed police were on guard due to the terror threat level.

The rap star performed in front of 35,000 fans at the Glasgow Summer Sessions in Bellahouston Park.

Officers confirmed ten arrests were made for minor public order offences.

Police Scotland is increasing security measures at sports grounds and concert venues as part of new anti-terror measures.

A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a total of ten people were arrested last night all for minor public offences.

"None were held overnight and reports will be made out to the procurator fiscal office."

