Man who murdered brother in Milngavie fire appeals term

Blair Logan, 27, poured petrol over Cameron and the bed he shared with girlfriend.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5538534559001-rebecca-williams.jpg" />

A man who murdered his brother by dousing him in petrol on New Year's Day has appealed his 20-year jail term.

Blair Logan poured petrol on his younger brother Cameron, 23, and the bed he was sharing with his girlfriend at their family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

The 27-year-old, who also admitted trying to murder his brother's girlfriend, Rebecca Williams, has applied for leave to appeal against his minimum sentence.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5538545070001-man-who-murdered-brother-in-house-fire-jailed-for-20-years.jpg" />

Blair Logan was jailed for at least 20 years at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier this month.

He also admitted to endangering his parents, Cathy and David, both 54, who were also asleep when the fire was started.

The family dog also died in the fire.

Murder: Floral tributes could be seen outside the family home. SWNS

