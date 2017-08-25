Caravan blaze causes huge tailbacks for commuters on A82

A section of the road next to Tarbet, Loch Lomond, has been shut in both directions.

A82: Road expected to be closed for about an hour. Google 2017

Huge tailbacks are being caused on the A82 due to a caravan fire.

A section of the road next to Tarbet, Loch Lomond, has been closed in both directions following the fire on Friday.

Drivers have been warned to expect large delays near Inverbeg.

The road is expected to be closed for about an hour.

A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: "Traffic is queuing in the area. Avoid if possible."