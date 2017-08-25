National Film and Television school to open Glasgow base

The hub at Pacific Quay will be the first in the UK outside of London.

School: Glasgow base expected to open next summer (file pic). CC

The prestigious National Film and Television School (NFTS) is to establish a new base in Scotland.

The hub in Glasgow will be the first of its kind in the UK outside of London.

The announcement was made at the Edinburgh International Television Festival by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who described the move as a "major vote of confidence" in Scotland's media industry.

The NFTS offers postgraduate courses for film, TV and the games industry and the new centre is expected to be used by more than 400 people each year, including more than 100 full-time students.

It is being set up in partnership with the BBC, while the Scottish Government is contributing £475,000 in start-up funding.

Revealing the plan in a keynote speech, Ms Sturgeon said: "I'm so delighted that we have an announcement that the National Film and Television School is going to set up a new base here in Scotland.

"The school will be based at Pacific Quay and will be able to use the BBC's studio facilities.

"As many of you will know, the NFTS is the most renowned of its type in Europe. Its Glasgow base will be the first anywhere outside of London."

She added: "We expect approximately 400 people a year to use the school, including more than 100 full-time students.

"The Scottish Government is providing start-up funding for the project and a significant proportion of that funding that we are providing will be used for bursaries."

Ministers expect a third of all of the places in the first two years to be fully-funded scholarships to boost equality and diversity in the sector.

NFTS Scotland is expected to open in January next year with students enrolling from April 2018.

NFTS director Jon Wardle said: "The NFTS has a proud history of developing Scottish talent from its base in Beaconsfield, so we are incredibly pleased to announce the expansion of the school into Scotland."

