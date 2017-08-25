  • STV
  • MySTV

Nearly 200 first year students left without accommodation

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Freshers arriving at Stirling University have not been allocated places in halls.

Stirling: 'Significantly increased demand' for student halls.
Stirling: 'Significantly increased demand' for student halls. © Finlay McWalter under this Creative Commons (Cropped)

Around 180 first year students due to start at Stirling University in just over a fortnight have been told they do not have a place to live.

Freshers who were expecting to be allocated a room in university accommodation were informed by email that there are no spaces left.

The university blamed "significantly increased demand" for the shortage of places in its halls of residence but said it was working to help the students affected make alternative arrangements.

Students will be arriving for the start of term on September 11.

The mother of one student affected told STV News of how her daughter had been accepted to the university with a conditional offer before being confirmed entry after receiving her exam results earlier this month.

Her application for a place in student halls was rejected and her mother was told accommodation was only guaranteed for returning students or those with unconditional offers.

"They are leaving new undergraduate students with nowhere to live with only weeks' notice," she said.

"I have been told by the university that there is a large group of new students who have been put in this position.

"It is disgusting and people need to know what a mess the university has made of allocation. They have seriously let down students."

Other affected students have taken to social media to complain, with one posting in a freshers group on Facebook: "Worst way possible of starting UofS!!"

'It is disgusting and people need to know what a mess the university has made of allocation.'
Student's mother

On the accommodation section of its website, the university says: "We prioritise all students in their first year of study for accommodation as long as applications are received by the advertised date."

The deadline for applying to stay in university accommodation was April 1.

At that point many students had only received conditional offers and may have had offers at other institutions.

In emails seen by STV News, returning students with places in halls have been asked if they "would like to be released from their university accommodation contract".

A spokeswoman for the university said: "Due to significantly increased demand this year, we regret we have been unable to offer a number of students university accommodation.

"We are making contact with all affected students, and are exploring a range of options to help them find suitable accommodation. Our accommodation team can be reached on 01786 467060."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.