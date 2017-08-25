Nearly 200 first year students left without accommodation

Freshers arriving at Stirling University have not been allocated places in halls.

Stirling: 'Significantly increased demand' for student halls.

Around 180 first year students due to start at Stirling University in just over a fortnight have been told they do not have a place to live.

Freshers who were expecting to be allocated a room in university accommodation were informed by email that there are no spaces left.

The university blamed "significantly increased demand" for the shortage of places in its halls of residence but said it was working to help the students affected make alternative arrangements.

Students will be arriving for the start of term on September 11.

The mother of one student affected told STV News of how her daughter had been accepted to the university with a conditional offer before being confirmed entry after receiving her exam results earlier this month.

Her application for a place in student halls was rejected and her mother was told accommodation was only guaranteed for returning students or those with unconditional offers.

"They are leaving new undergraduate students with nowhere to live with only weeks' notice," she said.

"I have been told by the university that there is a large group of new students who have been put in this position.

"It is disgusting and people need to know what a mess the university has made of allocation. They have seriously let down students."

Other affected students have taken to social media to complain, with one posting in a freshers group on Facebook: "Worst way possible of starting UofS!!"

'It is disgusting and people need to know what a mess the university has made of allocation.' Student's mother

On the accommodation section of its website, the university says: "We prioritise all students in their first year of study for accommodation as long as applications are received by the advertised date."

The deadline for applying to stay in university accommodation was April 1.

At that point many students had only received conditional offers and may have had offers at other institutions.

In emails seen by STV News, returning students with places in halls have been asked if they "would like to be released from their university accommodation contract".

A spokeswoman for the university said: "Due to significantly increased demand this year, we regret we have been unable to offer a number of students university accommodation.

"We are making contact with all affected students, and are exploring a range of options to help them find suitable accommodation. Our accommodation team can be reached on 01786 467060."

