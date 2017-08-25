Trains cancelled as lorry smashes into railway bridge
The tyres of the vehicle were deflated to free the lorry from the bridge near Croy.
Trains have been cancelled after a lorry smashed into a railway bridge.
The collision happened in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on Friday.
The lorry was stuck under a bridge near Croy, before members of the public helped to deflate the vehicle's tyres.
The incident is causing disruption between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh.
Services from Glasgow to Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness have also all been delayed or cancelled.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We understand members of the public helped to free the lorry from the bridge, which has minimal damage."
A ScotRail spokesman added: "Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge near Croy, trains have to run at a reduced speed."
Engineers have been called to inspect the bridge.
