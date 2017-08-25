Waverley steamer in pier crash with passengers on board

The Glasgow-based vessel hit Rothesay Pier in the Isle of Bute on Friday.

Waverley: Cruises cancelled this weekend. STV

The famous Waverley paddle steamer has crashed into a pier with passengers on board.

The Glasgow-based vessel hit Rothesay Pier in the Isle of Bute shortly after 3pm on Friday, damaging the front of the boat.

Waverly Excursions, which manages the steamer, has cancelled its cruises this weekend following the crash.

The firm said: "Unfortunately Waverley's cruises this weekend will not be operating as minor damage was sustained today which requires repair. Please return tickets for a refund."

The Waverly entered service on June 16, 1947, sailing from the Clyde, near Helensburgh, up Loch Long to Arrochar, marking its 70th anniversary this year.

In 2009, the vessel struck the breakwater at Dunoon with 700 passengers on board, 12 of whom suffered minor injuries.