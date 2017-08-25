Fire breaks out in high-rise flats in Glasgow

Five appliances were dispatched to Cambuslang, where the cause of the fire is unknown.

Google

A fire broke out at high-rise flats in Glasgow on Friday evening.

At around 5pm, Scottish fire and rescue service were called to the fire on Allison Drive, Cambuslang.

Five appliances attended the incident and the fire was extinguished using high power hoses.

Fire crews remain on the scene while the cause of the fire is investigated.

A Scottish fire and rescue spokesman said: "At 5.12pm, Scottish fire and rescue service were alerted to a fire on Allison Drive, Cambuslang.

"Five appliances were immediately immobilised and the fire was extinguished using high power reels.

"Crews remain on the scene while an investigation is carried out."