Squinty Bridge closed after pedestrian hit by car

Emergency services are still in attendance at the incident in Glasgow.

Closed: Police are investigating the incident. STV

The Clyde Arc has been closed off after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the crossing around 11am on Saturday following reports of an incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the condition of the pedestrian is not currently known.

Vehicles are being diverted via the bus lane over the bridge, commonly known as the Squinty Bridge, while emergency services investigate.

The River Clyde crossing is near the city centre and the SSE Hydro.