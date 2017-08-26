One dead after fire breaks out in a block of flats

A 57-year-old man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Glasgow.

Fire: A man has died after a blaze broke out. Google

A 57 year-old man has died following a fire in Glasgow on Friday evening.

Around 5.30pm, police were called to a report of a fire at the Standford Hall flats at Allison Drive, Cambuslang.

The fire was extinguished and the body of the 57 year-old man was found within.

A police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire, however there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

"A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."