One dead after fire breaks out in a block of flats
A 57-year-old man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Glasgow.
Around 5.30pm, police were called to a report of a fire at the Standford Hall flats at Allison Drive, Cambuslang.
The fire was extinguished and the body of the 57 year-old man was found within.
A police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire, however there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
"A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."