Man stabbed after being attacked by group of men

A 34-year-old man suffered a serious stab would to his leg during the assault.

Attack: The man was walking along Hamilton Road when he was assaulted. Google

A 34-year-old man was attacked by a group of men and stabbed in Glasgow in Saturday morning.

At around 3am, the man was walking along Hamilton Road in Cambuslang when he was approached by a group of men.

The man suffered a serious stab wound to his leg, and was taken to Hairmyers Hospital for treatment before being released.

There is no description of the suspects and officers are checking CCTV for information.

Detective Constable Stuart Burnside said: "I'm appealing to any drivers who may have been in Hamilton Road, around the time of the incident, in particular taxi drivers, who were dropping people home after a night out.

"If anyone has any information on the incident or any knowledge of the suspects, please get in touch and pass your information on."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Cambuslang Police Station via 101.