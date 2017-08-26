Malware source in NHS Lanarkshire cyber attack identified

IT staff are working on restoring the network and investigating how they system infiltrated.

Attack: Hospitals across Lanarkshire were affected. © STV

Staff at NHS Lanarkshire say they have identified the source of Friday nights cyber attack.

IT staff worked overnight to restore the system, which affected a small number of areas.

The attacks affected hospitals and GP practices and led to some operations and appointments being cancelled.

Chief executive Calum Campbell said: "We have identified the source of the malware and investigations are ongoing as to how this was able to infiltrate our network.

"Our staff have worked hard to minimise the impact on patients and our contingency plans have ensured we have been able to continue to deliver services while the IT issues were resolved.

"A small number of systems have been affected and these are in the process of being fixed.

"Unfortunately a small number of procedures and appointments have been cancelled as a result of the incident.

"I would like to apologise to anyone who has been affected by this disruption, however I can assure you that work is already underway to reappoint patients.

"The majority of services have been restored but it may take some time to get services running as normal.

"We would ask patients who are attending hospital or out-of-hours services over the weekend to bear with us as they may experience longer than waits than usual."