Historic steamship finds permanent home in Glasgow

The historic Scots steamship TS Queen Mary is to be berthed permanently at the Glasgow Science Centre.

The steamship was rescued from scrap by a group of trustees last year and is currently undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Friends of TS Queen Mary, the charity behind the rescue and restoration project, estimates the vessel will welcome 150,000 visitors and students each year once restored.

The charity has raised £1.3m for the restoration.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "I'm absolutely delighted to see the TS Queen Mary find a permanent berth at the Glasgow Science Centre.

"The restoration will bring a major benefit not only in the form of visitors but in giving students unique hands-on experience. It's a very fitting addition to the Clyde and I look forward to visiting over the years to come."

Dr Stephen Breslin, chief executive of Glasgow Science Centre, said: "We are delighted to welcome the TS Queen Mary as our permanent new neighbour along the riverside.

"Shipbuilding is an intrinsic part of Glasgow's heritage and we are excited to be working with Friends of the Queen Mary to celebrate and engage people with the social and engineering history of this iconic vessel and shipbuilding on the Clyde."