Coastguard launch search after unattended items found

A jacket and fishing rod were found on a jetty, sparking a full scale search.

Search: The coastguard was called after items were found. Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team

Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team launched a search yesterday after clothing was discovered on an unattended jetty in Inverkip.

At around 6pm on Saturday, the coastguard were alerted that a fishing rod and jacket had been found.

A full scale search and rescue operation was initiated involving Coastguard Rescue Teams from Greenock, Largs and Helensburgh, Largs Lifeboat, two Coastguard Rescue Helicopters and also an MOD Police Launch.

After an extensive search spanning a large area of coastline throughout the afternoon, the team was tasked to deploy to conduct an intense shoreline search of the jetty and the immediate area.

The team deployed five search operators including two in full water rescue equipment with the intense search being conducted over several hours.

Shortly after 9pm and with light fading and nothing found, the search was suspended pending further investigations.