Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven rescued from Glasgow river

The 26-year-old winger was pulled from the River Kelvin early on Sunday morning.

River: Search was caried out for Gary Mackay-Steven. SNS

Aberdeen footballer Gary Mackay-Steven was rescued from a river after a night out in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old was pulled from the River Kelvin by the emergency services during the early hours of Sunday before being taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia.

Police said they were called to the scene in Partick around 2.40am and a full search was carried out.

It is understood the winger was rescued around an hour later.

A statement from Aberdeen FC, released on Monday morning, said he was recovering well at home.

A spokesman said: "The club can confirm Gary Mackay-Steven was involved in an incident in the River Kelvin on Sunday morning.

"He was treated for hypothermia but is now at home and recovering well.

"On behalf of Gary, the club extends its thanks to the emergency services involved. The club will not be commenting further on the matter."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 2.40am on Sunday police received a report of a 26-year-old male in the River Kelvin, Partick.

"Emergency services attended and a full search of the area was carried out with the male being located.

"He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

Mackay-Steven signed for Aberdeen from Celtic in the summer and was a sub in his team's 4-3 win over Partick Thistle on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said specialist crews were involved in the rescue.

He said: "Four appliances attended and specialist water rescue crews safely assisted the individual out of the water - he was then transferred into the care of paramedics after suffering the effects of hypothermia.

"Firefighters ensured the area was safe before leaving the scene."

