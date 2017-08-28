CCTV appeal after man seriously hurt in 'violent attack'

29-year-old needed hospital treatment following incident in Glasgow city centre.

Assault: Police are trying to find man pictured.

A CCTV appeal has been made after a "violent" assault in Glasgow's West End.

A 29-year-old man was attacked in Argyle Street around 12.40am on Sunday, May 7.

He suffered serious injuries in the attack and was left needing hospital treatment.

On Monday, police released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the assault.

Detective constable John Boyd said: "A violent assault like this within Glasgow's west end cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously."

