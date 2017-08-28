Man pushed onto train tracks in racist attack at station

The victim, who is Asian, was allegedly assaulted again after getting back on platform.

A man was shoved onto rail tracks after being racially abused at a train station in Glasgow.

He was pushed between a train and the platform at Anniesland station around 6.15pm on Sunday.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were looking for a group of two men and one woman.

After getting back onto the platform, the victim, who is Asian, was then allegedly assaulted and racially abused by a separate man.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the second incident.

BTP said it was following several lines of inquiry.

'We believe the man was assaulted on two separate occasions.' DS Dougie Gallacher

Detective sergeant Dougie Gallacher said: "Remarkably the victim is relatively uninjured as a result of being pushed on the tracks and the following assault on the platform, however this could have easily been a lot more serious.

"We believe the man was assaulted on two separate occasions, the first being when he was pushed onto the tracks and the second when he was back on the platform.

"The train that was at the station at the time was the 4.40pm service from Edinburgh to Helensburgh and we're appealing to passengers on the train and station who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch with us.

"We also have descriptions of three of the people involved which we are issuing in a bid to identify them.

"If you have any information please contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 436 of August 27, 2017. "

The two men were white and are described as having shaved hair.

One wore an orange top with a black body warmer and dark shorts, while the other wore a black long-sleeved jumper with jeans and brown shoes.

The woman had brown hair in a ponytail and carried a black bag.

