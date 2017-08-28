Gun pointed at shopkeeper during £10,000 post office raid

Armed police called as two masked men rob shop in Strathaven before fleeing on foot.

Raid: Police checking CCTV. Suzie Scott

A shopkeeper was threatened at gunpoint by two masked men during a raid at a post office.

The robbers made off with more than £10,000 from the branch, which is located inside a convenience store, in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire.

Armed police were called to the Day to Day shop on Green Street after the alarm was raised around 9am on Monday.

Police said the 34-year-old shopkeeper was threatened with a gun before the men, both of whom wore balaclavas, fled the scene on foot.

Detective Inspector Colin Campbell, of Cambuslang CID, said: "Police were called at 9am about the robbery and local officers attended, supported by armed police due to the report that a firearm had been involved.

"Thankfully, the shopkeeper, who was in the shop on his own at the time, was not injured, but to be threatened with a firearm was very frightening for him.

"Officers are currently checking CCTV in the area and speaking with local businesses and people who were in and around the area at the time."

The first robber is described as having a stocky build and wore blue jeans and black boots.

The second man had a slim build and wore a cap with an "NY" logo a jacket with a white zip.

DI Campbell said: "The men, both of whom had their faces covered with masks similar to balaclavas, ran off from the shop via the lane to the side of it.

"At this time they made off on foot.

"We don't know if they had access to a vehicle or not but that will obviously be one of our lines of enquiry.

"It's possible the suspects had been either hanging about the area prior to the robbery, or indeed over the past few days, so if you did see anyone acting suspiciously, either in a car or not, then please get in touch with police."

Information can be given to Cambuslang CID via 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

