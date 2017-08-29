  • STV
Man punched to ground and seriously injured in assault

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Victim attacked in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Dumbarton: Attack happened after conversation.
A man has been seriously injured after being struck several times and knocked to the ground by another man.

The victim, 38, was assaulted on the High Street in Dumbarton, East Dunbartonshire, between 3.05am and 3.30am on Sunday.

He was taken by ambulance to Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, where he was treated for serious injuries.

The attacker was with three other men at the time and they had had a conversation with the victim.

He then attacked the victim for an unknown reason and his three friends pulled him off before heading along the High Street.

The attacker is white, in his late teens to early 20s, 5ft 10in, of slim build and with dark floppy hair.

He was wearing a dark jumper with the sleeves rolled up, dark jeans and dark footwear.

'I'm also keen to speak to a taxi driver who stopped to try and assist the injured man.'
Detective sergeant Gerry Shovlin

Police are reviewing CCTV but have also appealed for witnesses.

Detective sergeant Gerry Shovlin, from Clydebank CID, said: "From our enquiries, there were a good number of people in the fast food shops in the area when the assault took place. I would appeal to them or anyone else who saw the attack to contact us as their information could prove valuable to our investigation.

"I'm also keen to speak to a taxi driver who stopped to try and assist the injured man.

"If you are that taxi driver or one of those who was there, then please give officers a call as your information could be valuable to the investigation."

Any information can be passed to officers at Clydebank CID via 101, quoting reference number 1076 of August 27.

Alternatively, details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

