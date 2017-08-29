Body pulled from burn in search for missing pensioner

The family of Jimmy McGhie thanked people for their support during the search.

Jimmy McGhie: His family have been made aware of the body.

A body has been pulled from a burn in the search for a missing pensioner.

Jimmy McGhie, from Shotts, North Lanarkshire, was last seen on Monday, August 21, leaving Arnold Clark on Shields Road in Motherwell.

A major search was carried out in Law, South Lanarkshire, to find the 69-year-old involving police, family and friends.

Officers have now confirmed a body was recovered from the Garrion Burn, between Law and Waterloo in Wishaw, on Monday at 1.15pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The man has not been formally identified, however, it is thought at this time to be James McGhie, 69, who has been missing from Shotts since Monday, August 21.

"Mr McGhie's family have been made aware.

"There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Daughters Michelle and Kerrie McGhie spoke of their devastation at the discovery.

In a post on social media, Kerrie said: "It is with a very heavy heart I can deliver the news that the police have found a body matching my dad's description and clothing in Garrion Burn.

"Thank you all for your incredible support and help. I could never thank you all enough for everything you have done.

"Do not know how I would of ever made it through any of this without you all. My dad would be amazed by your kindness and would buy you all a drink. Thank you all again on behalf of all my family and my dad."

