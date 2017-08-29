Devil's Pulpit danger warning after Outlander appearance

People have been rescued from the 70ft gorge near Glasgow four times since May.

Devil's Pulpit: Lomond MRT abseil into ravine during rescue. Lomond MRT

Rising numbers of people are being rescued from the Devil's Pulpit gorge following its appearance on TV's Outlander.

Lomond Mountain Rescue Team has retrieved people from the 70ft ravine near Loch Lomond four times since May.

They say the number of people visiting the beauty spot has increased since it appeared in a series of TV shows and movies.

"Exceptionally well hidden, the edges of the gorge are vertical, dropping nearly 70ft into the river," a spokesman for Lomond MRT warned.

"At the narrowest point you can touch both its walls. There are very few points where it is safe - or indeed possible - to climb out."

Rescue: Woman being retrieved from ravine. I Dawson/LMRT

Members of Lomond MRT were forced to abseil into the gorge to rescue a woman who got into difficulty in May.



"There is no mobile reception in the depths of the Finnich Glen," they added.

"Calling for help is impossible unless there is somebody above to assist."

The name Devil's Pulpit was originally used to describe a circular stone within the gorge.

Ancients druids reportedly congregated there and Satan supposedly preached from the rock.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.