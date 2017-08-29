Murder victim died in his mother's arms after stabbing

Stephen Kane knifed Lee Monaghan to death in Greenock over a broken car window.

Murder: Scene of killing in Greenock. STV

A murder victim died in his mother's arms after being fatally stabbed in a row over a broken car window.

Stephen Kane was ordered to serve at least 16 years in prison for killing Lee Monaghan.

Mr Monaghan bled to death after being stabbed three times in the legs by the 21-year-old.

Judge Lord Clark told Kane: "His mother was at the scene trying to phone an ambulance. He died in front of her."

'I knew he was dead. I could just see it in his eyes. My whole world just shattered.' Sandra Monaghan

The judge said the attack took place after Kane's brother told him Mr Monaghan had broken his car window.

Kane offered to plead guilty to the lesser offence of culpable homicide but was convicted of murdering Mr Monaghan.

He went looking for his victim on August 24 last year after arming himself with two knives.

He took a taxi across town to Belville Street, where his victim lived with his 62-year-old mother.

After seeing Kane attacking her son in the street she went outside and put his head in her arms.

She told the court: "I knew he was dead. I could just see it in his eyes. My whole world just shattered, I just knew."

One of the wounds inflicted during the attack in Greenock severed a major artery.

Kane was later detained by police at Greenock cemetery.

