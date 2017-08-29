  • STV
  • MySTV

Pet rescue centre boss jailed over dead dogs in freezer

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Seven dogs were found dead at the Ayrshire Ark, run by 29-year-old Zara Brown.

Ayrshire Ark: Body of dog found in freezer.
Ayrshire Ark: Body of dog found in freezer. Scottish SPCA

A woman who ran a pet rescue centre where dogs were found dead in a freezer has been jailed and banned from looking after animals for life.

When Scottish SPCA investigators arrived at the Ayrshire Ark they found nine dogs tethered or caged in rooms, one lying dead and another six frozen.

The surviving dogs were malnourished and living in filthy conditions with no food or water.

Zara Brown, 29, of Ayrshire, was given a seven-month jail sentence at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday for causing them unnecessary suffering.

Scottish SPCA inspector Leanne McPake said she was "horrified" by what she had seen.

Filthy conditions: Inspectors 'horrified' by treatment of dogs.
Filthy conditions: Inspectors 'horrified' by treatment of dogs. Scottish SPCA

"As an inspector who deals with animal cruelty we expect to see horrible things," she said.

"However this case was particularly harrowing and will stay with us for a long time. The conditions in which the dogs were forced to live were woefully inadequate.

"There was an overpowering stench as all the floors were covered in dog faeces and urine, and there was debris strewn in some of the rooms creating more hazardous and unacceptable conditions."

Ms McPake she was "delighted"Brown, from Ayrshire was jailed.

"We hope that this sentence will act as a deterrent to others," she added.

Brown was also given a four-month sentence for failing to ensure the welfare of animals under her care. Both sentences will run concurrently.

She ran the Ayrshire Ark out of a former primary school as a place where dogs could be taken if they were unwell or their owners could no longer look after them.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.